Emilio R. Partida, 79 of West Liberty, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: he Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty.

Chad M. Snyder, 48, of Rock Island died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

