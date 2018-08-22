Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Kenneth Ralph Clark, 84, of Muscatine, died Monday, August 20, 2018, at home. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.

James Lee Stuart, 76, of Wichita, Kansas, and formerly of West Branch, Iowa, died Friday, August 17, 2018, at  University Hospitals in Iowa City. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

