Doris E. Forbes, 91, of Conesville died Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction. Arrangements: Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Columbus Junction.

Martha Gregan, 87, of Columbus Junction died Monday, December 10, 2018, at Brown Deer Place in Coralville. Arrangements: Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Columbus Junction.

Nannette Janney, 86, of West Liberty died Monday, December 10, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

