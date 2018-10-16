Try 1 month for 99¢

Keith Irwin, 92, of Illinois City died Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.

Larry D. Morrison, 69, died Monday, October 15, 2018, at his home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

Robert Pearson, 80, of West Branch died Monday October 15, 2018, at his home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

