Beverly Cornick, 87, died Saturday, December 22, 2018 at her home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty, Iowa.

Esther Hansen, 94, of Durant, Iowa, died Monday, December 24, 2018, at Jersey Ridge Place in Davenport, Iowa. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

