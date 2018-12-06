Try 1 month for 99¢

Barbara J. Helmer, 85, died December 4, 2018, at Crestview Specialty Care Center, West Branch, Iowa. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.

Phyllis E. Kappeler, 88, of Durant, Iowa, died on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at the Kahl Home, Davenport, Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

