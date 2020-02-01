March 10, 1945-January 29, 2020
WILTON — Nancee Carol Oveson, 74, of Wilton, Iowa, left this world January 29, 2020. Nancee was surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life will be Monday, February 3, at the Union Hall, 420 W. 3rd St. in Wilton, Iowa, from 4-9 p.m. Nancee was born March 10, 1945, to Harvey and Lucille Strause. Nancee married Ron Oveson on March 29, 1969. Nancee enjoyed watching football, bowling, camping, fishing, Christmas and spending all her time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Oveson; daughter, DeeDee Gaunt and her husband, Stan; son, Ron Oveson and his wife, Marji; grandchildren, Brandon, Amanda, Bryce, Tatum, Olivia and Elliette; her brother, Wayne Strause; and sister, Patty Yetter. Nancee was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Lucille Strause; her brother, Dennis Strause; and sisters, Judy Wagner and Linda Hazen. Nancee was loved by her family and friends and she will be deeply missed by all.
