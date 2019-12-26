July 29, 1944-December 18, 2019
WAPELLO -- Nancy Carol (Stromer) Quigley, 75 of Wapello, passed away after battling cancer on December 18, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Nancy was married to Max Quigley and together they had 4 children: Brad (Jane) Quigley, Laurie Quigley (Dave Smith), Jeff (Julie) Quigley, Melinda (Jeff) Beeding. They have 12 grandchildren: Joshua Fletcher, Savannah Aiman, Justin (Miranda) Fletcher, Brandon Quigley, Zachariah (Jordan) Beeding, Ryne (Clarissa) Beeding, Jordon Quigley, Jacob Quigley, Colton Beeding, Alex (Genevieve) Quigley, Austin Quigley. They also had 6 great- grandchildren: Tessa Bradley, Owen Aiman, Addalyn Beeding, Miles Beeding, Finigan Fletcher.
See Wapello Republican or Columbus Gazette for full obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.