March 2, 1940-July 14, 2020
AINSWORTH — Nancy Carron Stewart, 80, of Ainsworth, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Halcyon House in Washington.
A drive-by visitation will be Sunday, July 19, 2020, 4-6 p.m. at the family apple orchard at 508 Lincoln Street in Ainsworth. Her body has been cremated and burial will be at a later date. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting family. A general memorial in the name of Nancy Stewart has been established.
Nancy was born March 2, 1940, in Columbus City, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Nola (Biek) Pine. She graduated from Bellflower High School and was united in marriage to Garry Stewart on April 10, 1958, in Bellflower, California.
Nancy owned and operated Stewart and Sons in Ainsworth along with her husband for 57 years and also worked for the University of Iowa for 18 years, retiring in 2005. Nancy was a member of the Ainsworth Community Church. She enjoyed collecting antiques, especially antique dishes, working in her flower garden, shopping and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband Garry of Ainsworth; sons, Chris Stewart of Columbus City, Kurt (Dawn) Stewart of Ainsworth and Eric (Deb) Stewart of Riverside; siblings, Dan Pine, Elaine (Harold) Nicholson and Jeanette Stapp; grandchildren, Nicole (Derek Walker), Matthew (Amy), Tyer (Alyssa Hayes), Dylan (Lexi Dodds), Geoffrey, Brittany Thompson (Cody), Derrick (Taylor Edwards), Emily and Cory; great-grandchildren, Karson, Quinn, Jaxon, Crue, Sage, Lily, Bo, Abyl and Emerie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stillborn daughter.
