× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 17, 1940-June 22, 2020

MUSCATINE — Nancy Lou Christensen, 79, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Sunnybrook.

A private service will be held. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Dan Schoepf will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Lisa Biondo for a memorial in Nancy's honor. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Nancy was born on July 17, 1940, in Iowa City, the daughter of Frank G. and Virginia M. Brown Smith of West Liberty. She retired from Cargill as an accountant and later worked at Central State Bank with her statement ladies group.

Nancy was a volunteer at Trinity Muscatine Hospital. She was a member of Calvary Church and active in her bible study group. Nancy enjoyed putting puzzles together. She was always smiling, had a positive attitude, friendly, and a great sense of humor. Nancy was very involved in her grandchildren's lives.