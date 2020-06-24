July 17, 1940-June 22, 2020
MUSCATINE — Nancy Lou Christensen, 79, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Sunnybrook.
A private service will be held. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Dan Schoepf will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Lisa Biondo for a memorial in Nancy's honor. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Nancy was born on July 17, 1940, in Iowa City, the daughter of Frank G. and Virginia M. Brown Smith of West Liberty. She retired from Cargill as an accountant and later worked at Central State Bank with her statement ladies group.
Nancy was a volunteer at Trinity Muscatine Hospital. She was a member of Calvary Church and active in her bible study group. Nancy enjoyed putting puzzles together. She was always smiling, had a positive attitude, friendly, and a great sense of humor. Nancy was very involved in her grandchildren's lives.
Family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice and the staff and management at Sunnybrook for the care and compassion they gave to Nancy and her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Kevin Christensen and wife, Brenda, Tim Christensen and wife, Tracy, and Lisa Biondo and husband, John, all of Muscatine; six grandchildren, Alec (Desiree) Harter, Alana Harter, Taegan (Tom) Holliday, Tyce Christensen, Mikelle Cooke and Jacee (Casey) Christensen; and her siblings, Robert A. Smith and wife, Nancy, of West Liberty, Richard D. Smith and wife, Vera, of West Liberty, Susan K. Hall and husband, Marvin, of West Liberty, and Linda Smith of Crawfordsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant sons, Larry and Daryl Christensen; one grandson, Matt Cooke; one brother, William E. Smith; and special friends, MaryAnn Black and Michelle Huber.
