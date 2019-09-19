May 8, 1942-September 17, 2019
BLUE GRASS - Nancy Lynn Christisen, 77, a resident of rural Blue Grass, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Nancy was born May 8, 1942, in Davenport, the daughter of William and Harriet Clark. She was a 1960 graduate of Assumption High School. On April 23, 1966, in Moline, she married David Christisen.
You have free articles remaining.
Nancy enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, Yahtzee, bowling, and board games. She enjoyed attending music festivals and stock car races.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, David; children, Duane (Stacey) Christisen of Muscatine, David Allen (Tina) Christisen of Bennett, Iowa, and Betsy (Dan) Larson of Rock Island, Illinois; stepdaughter, Cindy (Dale) Fleenor of Ekron, Kentucky; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant daughter, Jane Leanne.
Online condolences may be made to Nancy's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.