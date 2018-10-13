October 24, 1941-October 11, 2018
DAVENPORT — Nelda N. Dice, 76, a resident of Silvercrest at Garner Farms Senior Living, formerly of Blue Grass, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2018, from noon to 2 p.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday following the visitation.
Private family interment will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.
Nelda is survived by her son, Mark (Debbie Theys) Dice of Lake Zurich, Illinois; two grandchildren; and 4 brothers.
