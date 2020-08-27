× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 31, 1927-August 25, 2020

MUSCATINE — Nellie Elizabeth "Betty" Cawelti, 93, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Pearl Valley in Muscatine.

There will be no services. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Diane Calzaretta in Betty's honor.

Betty was born on May 31, 1927, in Jefferson City, the daughter of John and Anna Brauner Offringa. She married James A. Fasanelli and later married John G. Cawelti. Betty worked as a secretary at the University of Chicago.

She is survived by her son, Jon Fasanelli-Cawelti and wife, Diane Calzaretta, of Muscatine; her daughter, Andrea Cawelti of Boston, Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Marina and Michaella Calzaretta; and one sister, Esther Yoder of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brent Cawelti; and one sister, Mary Ruth Nealis.