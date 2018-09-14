August 17, 1925-September 12, 2018
FRUITLAND, Iowa — Nellie M. Becker, 93, of Fruitland passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Fruitland Meal Site. A private funeral service will be held at a later date and burial will take place in Island Cemetery. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Nellie was born on August 17, 1925, in Wapello, the daughter of Clinton and Marie Otto Foor. She married Arley P. Becker on May 10, 1949, in Iowa City. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2001.
She was a member of the Letts Bible Church and volunteered at the Fruitland Meal Site.
Nellie was a mother to many, friend to all, best known for her boundless community spirit, enthusiastic volunteerism, endless supply of cookies and advice, and generous offerings of Christmas peanut brittle.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Mary Ann Gatzke and husband, Donald, of Atalissa, Arla Becker Stapp and husband, Gary, of Grandview, Connie Weakland and husband, Brian, of Loveland, Colorado, and Jody Becker and significant other, Daryl McIntire, of Fruitland; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jo Brewer and husband, Ralph, of Muscatine; and a special friend, Alfred Creamer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Richard Hathaway Jr.; two sisters, Dorothy Harris and Helen Bailey; and four brothers, Robert, Walter, George, and John Foor.
