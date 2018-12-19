December 16, 2018
MUSCATINE — Nicholas “Nick” Wheaton, 51, of Muscatine passed away suddenly on December 16, 2018. A memorial service in his memory will be held at 1 p.m. Friday December 21, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Burial will follow at Blue Grass Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday evening December 20, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Nick was born in 1967 to Lanny Griswold and Teresa Thomas. He was later adopted by Ralph Wheaton and Bonita Wheaton. He attended Hannibal-LaGrange College where he met his wife Debra. They were married August 2, 1986, in Davenport. He was a veteran of the Air Force where he was stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi, and Wichita, Kansas. Nick enjoyed trading stocks, watching the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls, working on the occasional project car, playing video games, and was always busy working on house projects. He fiercely loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Debra; a daughter, Elizabeth (Aaron) Chesling, Nashville, Tennessee; two sons, Mitchell (Chloe) Wheaton, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Joshua (Gabriela) Wheaton, State Center, Iowa; grandchildren, Sawyer and Thatcher Chesling, Liam Wheaton and Olivia Wheaton; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Gerald Moore; parents, Ralph Wheaton and Bonita Wheaton; sisters, Tina Harris-Gill, Darla Barnes, Dana Leapley and Diana Isaacs; and brothers, Sam (Jen) Bond, Dillon Griswold, Marshall Wheaton and Matthew Wheaton.
