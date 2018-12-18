December 16, 2018
MUSCATINE — Funeral services for Nicholas “Nick” Wheaton, 51, of Muscatine will be 1 p.m. Friday December 21, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Blue Grass Cemetery. Nick died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, December 16. Survivors include his wife, Debra, and his children Elizabeth, Mitchell and Joshua.
A complete obituary will be in Wednesday's paper.
