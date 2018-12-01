Try 1 month for 99¢
Nona Trader

October 16, 1931-November 28, 2018

MUSCATINE — Nona L. Trader, beloved wife of Alvin Trader, who preceded her in death, passed away November 28, 2018, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital at the age of 87.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship with be held at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Columbus Community Senior Center, PO Box 111, Columbus Junction, Iowa 52738. Online condolences may be left for the Trader family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com

She was born October 16, 1931, in Cloverport, Kentucky, to the late Libby and Flora Cole. Nona was a corporate secretary for Continental Land and Fur Company. She loved life and was a bold, feisty woman. She loved to bake, sew, knit, play games and was always willing to try something new.

Nona is survived by her daughters, Vicki Osborn (William) and Julia Trader (John Muhs); son, James Trader (Kip); grandchildren, Mary Alsip (John), Trent Trader, Matt Meeker (Valerie), Tracey Smith (Jason) and Luke Meeker (Genevieve); great-grandchildren, Shaylene (Brian), Logan (Haley), Riley, Addison, Corbin, Emily, Rowen, Mia and Livi; and great-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Beckham.

