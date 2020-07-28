× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 16, 1937-July 15, 2020

TIPTON — Norma J. Ford, 82, of Tipton passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on August 8, 2020, at Tipton Masonic Cemetery.

Norma Jean Ford was born on September 16, 1937, to Arthur and Esther (Heabner) Wiebel in Wilton, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Eldon Ford on August 15, 1953, in Tipton, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon; daughter, Connie Sue; and her parents.

Left to cherish Norma's memories are her children, Ruth Ford of Waco, Texas; Teresa (Able) Ramirez of Rock Island, Illinois; Lonnie (Mary) Ford of Atalissa, Ia; Randy (Robin) Ford of Rochester, Iowa; Shane Ford of Tipton, Iowa; and Scott Ford of Rochester, Iowa; several grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.

