Norma Whitmore

September 4, 1928-March 14, 2019
MUSCATINE — Norma J. Whitmore, 90, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine. The family is being served by the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Norma's name and sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. A memorial service is pending.
Norma Jean Angell was born on September 4, 1928, to Fred and Rosetta (Dietrich) Angell. Norma was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Robert Eugene Whitmore on December 14, 1947. After her husband's retirement from the U.S. Postal Service, they enjoyed volunteering at the Clark House, serving meals and spending time with the residents. They also enjoyed traveling, spending time with old friends and making new friends. Long walks with the many and very fortunate pet dogs in their lives, was time for them to enjoy one another and their neighborhoods, whether in Muscatine or at their beloved cottage in Emily, Minnesota.
Norma became a member at Grace Lutheran Church in Muscatine, and soon found her circle of friends multiplied. Those fortunate to have met Norma, immediately felt connected to her. She always had a hug ready to share, and her smiles were contagious.
Norma will be deeply missed by her four children — Linda (Jerry) Kleindolph of Muscatine; James (Marti) Whitmore of Ridgway, Colorado; Timothy (Rebecca) Whitmore of Muscatine; and Julie (Bernie) Schwabenlander also of Muscatine. Six grandchildren mourn the loss of their grandmother — Andrew (Melissa) Kleindoph, Erik (Kelsey) Whitmore, Bryan (Christine) Whitmore, Angela (Brad) Sughrue, Jennifer (Ralph) Kaman and Sean (Maria) Schwabenlander; and seven great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two brothers, Francis Angell and Don Angell.
