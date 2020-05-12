Nova L. Jarrett
April 22, 1931-May 11, 2020

MUSCATINE — Nova L. Jarrett, 89, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Shriner's Hospital or Island United Methodist Church in Nova's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Nova L. Wyatt was born on April 22, 1931, in Ravana, Missouri, the daughter of Kermit and Opal (Ogle) Wyatt. On January 22, 1949, Nova was united in marriage to Virgil Earl Jarrett in Nichols, Iowa. Nova had worked for Young Brothers Stamp for many years. She was a member of the Island United Methodist Church, Women of the Moose, ILLOWA Independent Order of the Foresters, Allegro Camping Club and Good Sam Camping Club. She enjoyed camping, puzzles, crafting, flowers, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Nova will be deeply missed by her children, Donna (Tom) Meerdink of Muscatine, Bill (Lori) Jarrett of Illinois City, Judy (Jon) Dirnberger of Muscatine and Dennis (Sue) Jarrett of Muscatine; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; two half-brothers, Bob (Carol) Wyatt and Kenny Wyatt, all of Canton, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Nova was preceded in death by her parents; step-father; husband in 2018; one daughter, Vickie Jarrett; one grandson, Barry Jarrett; and two brothers, Jerry Hoehle and Larry Hoehle.

