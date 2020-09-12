Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GRANDVIEW, Iowa — Pamela Kaye Schroeder, 51, of Grandview, Iowa, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.

Please read Pam's full obituary and share your support and memories with her family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.