November 21, 1951-September 21, 2019
LETTS - Pamela “Pam” J. Lee, 67, of Letts passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Mercy Hospice, Iowa City. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Island United Methodist Church. Immediately following the service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church fellowship hall. Visitation for Pam will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials may be directed to Louisa-Muscatine Schools for student supplies. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Pamela Jean Griffith was born on November 21, 1951, in Michigan, the daughter of Jack and Betty (Brown) Griffith. When Pam and Richard Lee of Letts were united in marriage June 13, 1987, a new life began.
Pam's vocation and avocation was working with children. Pam taught at Muscatine Schools for over 30 years and after retirement taught dual language classes at West Liberty Elementary School.
Pam was a member of the Island United Methodist Church, was a seven-year member of the Louisa-Muscatine Community School Board, where she was an advocate for students, and also enjoyed going to flea markets with friends.
Pam is survived by her husband, Richard of Letts; three sons, Chris (Yong Mi) Neels of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Jacob (Sheila) Neels of Coralville and Nathan Neels of Letts; three grandsons, Trevin and Ethan Neels and Troy Johnson; three granddaughters, Rylee Carter and Bella and Elizabeth Neels; two sisters and one brother all of Michigan; many nieces and nephews; and two special young men, Tyler and Tanner.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents.
