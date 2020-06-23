October 22, 1936-June 21, 2020
MUSCATINE — Pansy M. Hays, 83, of Muscatine entered the Kingdom of God on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook House. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Church of the Living Water. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until service time. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Pansy's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Pansy's family and the arrangements.
Pansy Mae Nesbit was born October 22, 1936, in Warsaw, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Hazel Nesbit. In 1954, Pansy was united in marriage to John William Hays in Muscatine. She loved growing and caring for plants and flowers-she was very devoted to their proper care and had a special love for pansies, roses and lilacs. She also loved singing and listening to Christian music; attending church and listening to preachers on TV once she could no longer attend in person. She was a prayer warrior and had attended the Church of the Living Water for many years and later the Jesus Mission. More than anything, Pansy dearly loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Pansy will be deeply missed by her sons, Bill, Jay (Candice) and Scott, all of Muscatine; daughters, Debbie (Wayne) Morse of Bettendorf and Jackie (Marvin) Brockert of Muscatine; brother, Roy of Muscatine; sisters, Thelma and Lilly, both of Muscatine; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Pansy was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Jim Griffey; three sons, Kevin, Brian and Jimmie; brothers, Marvin, Cecil, Charles, Laverne, Leslie and Eddie; and sisters, Eva, Charlene and RoseAnn.
