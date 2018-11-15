July 7, 1929-November 12, 2018
BRYANT, Ark. — Pat Staats, 89, of Bryant, Arkansas, formerly of Columbus City, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018, at the Southern Trace Care Center in Bryant. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at the Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremations Services with Rev. Claude Perhealth officiating. Private family burial will be in the Wapello Cemetery. A memorial has been established for Hope Haven in Pat's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Patricia May Staats was born on July 7, 1929, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of George and Ruby (Schmidt) McKillip. On December 11, 1948, Pat was united in marriage to Burdette Staats at St. John United Methodist Church Parsonage in Davenport. Pat was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, cooking, gardening, playing cards and traveling to visit with family.
Pat will be dearly missed by her children, Brenda Jean Staats of Mount Pleasant, Cheryl (Dennis) Swanson of Danville, Indiana, and Tracy (Dawn) Staats of Benton, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Burdette Staats in 2004; sons, Burdette “Sonny” Staats, Jr., Brent Eugene Staats and George Staats; daughter, Carolyn Piker; three brothers; and eight sisters.
