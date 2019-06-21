September 27, 1944 — June 18, 2019
MUSCATINE — Patricia K. Boland, 74, a former resident of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was being cared for at Aspen Healthcare and Rehab in Silvis, Illinois and by Compassus Hospice.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Mathias Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held at Gannon Hall following the committal.
Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday June 24, 2019, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Patricia was born on September 27, 1944, in Muscatine, the daughter of Orville F. and Marie E. Behrens Boland. She was the youngest of the three children and the only girl. She was a 1962 graduate of Hayes Catholic High School.
She worked in quality assurance at Thatcher's Plastic, before staying home to care for her parents. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed singing. She attained her pilot's license in 1972, and enjoyed telling stories of her flight experiences. She was a lifelong member of Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish, where many parishioners supported her as her health declined. Patricia led a prayer-filled life centered on her faith and trust in the Lord.
She is survived by extended family and close friends, including Jean Reynolds.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Leonard and James Boland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.