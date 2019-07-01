February 29, 1944-June 28, 2019
MUSCATINE — Patricia Kemper, 75, of Muscatine, passed on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Bloomington Muscatine Friends Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in Patricia's name. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Patricia was born on February 29, 1944, on the east coast; she was raised by her grandfather. She graduated from high school on the east coast and went on to teach special education there also. She then moved to Florida where she met her second husband, Ronald Frisbie. They moved to Iowa and had two children. Patricia was a waitress at various restaurants in Muscatine. On October 5, 1986, Patricia was united in marriage to LeRoy Kemper at Bloomington Muscatine Friends Church. She enjoyed camping, playing cards and cooking but most importantly she enjoyed the time she spent with her family. Pat always had a smile on her face, loved to see others smile and enjoyed the gift of giving.
Patricia will be deeply missed by her husband, LeRoy Kemper; children, Candace (Chuck) Harland of Muscatine, Bruce Jackson of Muscatine, Mark Jackson of Newton and Michelle Barnes of Washington; step-children, Chad Kemper and Darrin Kemper of Fruitland; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; half-sister, Hope (Carl) Butz of Florida and her dog, Sassy.
She was preceded in death by her children, Clyde Edward Frisbie and Janet Faye Jackson; her second husband, Ronald Frisbie and father-in-law, Walter Kemper.
