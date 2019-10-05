October 2, 2019
MUSCATINE - Patricia Mae Hoffman, a long-time resident of Muscatine, Iowa, died October 2, 2019, at her home.
Born in 1938 in Muscatine to Norma and Bart Schweitzer, Pat grew up in Columbus Junction and attended Hayes Catholic High School in Muscatine. She married Robert Edward Hoffman in 1957.
In 1972, she received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Marycrest College. Pat taught at New Boston Elementary and Hayes Elementary Schools. She was a pre-school teacher at the Happy Time Pre-School located in Grace Lutheran Church, Muscatine.
Pat volunteered for St. Mathias Parish in the choir and with funeral support, making her famous pies. She also volunteered for Birthright. Pat loved children and often helped family and friends out by watching their children.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sr.; son, John David, and granddaughter, Emily Dwyer. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Bulat (Carl); son, Robert Jr. (Michele); daughter, Diane Dwyer (Pat); son, James (Gina); her grandchildren, Eric, Alec, Kelsey, Corinne and Lucas; and great- grandchildren, Halle, Myah and Ryder.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Genesis Hospice. A private service will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
