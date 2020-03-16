September 26, 1934- March 14, 2020

MUSCATINE — Patricia "Pat" L. Berry, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa.

Funeral Service will be held at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, on Thursday, March 19, at 11 a.m. Pastor Bill Bernau and the Rev. John Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church in Johnston, Iowa, MercyOne Pulmonary Rehab in Des Moines, Iowa, or MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia was born on Sept. 26, 1934, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Harriet Steninger Miller. She married Earl Berry on July 10, 1965, in Rock Island, Ill.