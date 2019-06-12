Patricia R. (Callaghan) Virgilio

April 19, 1962-June 7, 2019
BRADENTON — Patricia Rose "Patty" (Callaghan) Virgilio, 57, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Born in Highland Park, Ill., she moved to Bradenton in 1978 from Muscatine, Iowa. She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and Manatee Community College before beginning a long career at Callaghan Tire, where she was an integral part of her family's business. She and her husband, Gaetano, were married in 1984 and enjoyed 35 years of marriage. She was a member of Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church where she played in the hand bell choir. She is survived by her husband, Gaetano “Guy”; son Alessandro “Alex”; daughters, Julia (Jaime) Backus and Dr. Angela (Dr. Van) Robison; her parents, Daniel and Elizabeth Callaghan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Teodora and Nicola Virgilio; sisters, Kathleen (Tom) Gainer, Michelle (Todd) Severson and Jane (Vince) Trinci; adored grandson, Vanderbilt “Van” IV; and 10 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Patty's passing came after a nearly seven-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She had previously survived both breast and thyroid cancer. She was a friend to anyone she met, and cherished her relationships with both family and friends. Her mission in life was to spread hope through humor.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Brown & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St. W, Bradenton, FL 34209, and there will be a Celebration of Life held at 1:30 p.m. at the Bradenton Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or Tidewell Hospice Inc. at tidewellhospice.org. Condolences may be shared at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
