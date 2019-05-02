December 19, 1922-April 30, 2019
MUSCATINE — Patricia R. Miller, 96, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Brandon Nygaard will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Patricia was born on December 19, 1922, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Sara Minnick Behrens. She married Robert E. Miller on December 27, 1944, in Carlisle. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2012.
She was an elementary school teacher, having taught at Montpelier and Grant Schools in the Muscatine Community School District.
Pat was a member of the Mulford Evangelical Free Church where she served in a number of positions including Sunday School teacher, trustee, church council, choir, and she served as financial secretary for 10 years. She was a past president of the EFCA women's group. She loved her family, music, especially singing, traveling, sewing, and playing Scrabble.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Earl (Scott) Miller Sr. and wife, Debbie, and Susan Diane McIntire (David Reed), all of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Earl (Scott) Miller Jr. (Kari), Brian J. Miller (Christiana), Carrie A. Anderson (Jay), and Corey S. Grady (Meredith); one stepgranddaughter, Amanda Curtis; one grandson-in-law, Eric Creamer; and 14 great-grandchildren, Allison, Zachary, Taylor, Jacob, Dylan, Logan, Emma, Hayden, Jaidyn, Jaxon, Carter, Patrick, Lillian May, and Maverick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one granddaughter, Sara Creamer; one grandson, Eric Scott Miller; one sister, Wanda Lebo and husband, Jerome C.; and two brothers, William R. and Douglas S. Behrens.
