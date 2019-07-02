January 25, 1941-June 28, 2019
MUSCATINE - Patsy M. Wellons, 78, of Muscatine, Iowa, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine.
A gathering to celebrate Patsy's life will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Muscatine American Legion. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the family.
The former Patsy Marie Patterson was born January 25, 1941, in Wapello, Iowa, the daughter of Wilbur and Florence (Ellis) Patterson. She married James Henry Wellons on March 1, 1969, in Muscatine. He died August 1, 2000.
Patsy worked at Louis Rich, Lutheran Homes, two food establishments and Senior Resources. She enjoyed reading, traveling (parasailing and going on a cruise), going to the movies, embroidery, and always wanted to skydive. Above all else, she loved being with her family, especially at family gatherings. She loved her many dogs over the years.
She is survived by three daughters, Misty (Jon) Peirce, Lori (Mike Watkins) Goodrick, and Katherine (Chris) Watson, all of Muscatine; five grandchildren, Mathew (Krista) Peirce, Hope (Charles) Newton, Zak (Ashley) Watson, Kaleb Watson, and Jensen Watson; three great-grandsons, Dillan Davis, Andrew Peirce, and Mason Peirce; siblings, Karen (James) Diveney of Muscatine, Ronald (Sherry) Patterson of Davenport, Iowa, and Eldon (Nancy) Patterson of Wapello; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Ronald Dean Goodrick, Jr.; and siblings, Jack Straus, Donna Smith, Phillip Patterson, Charlotte Fifield, Charles Patterson, and Connie Yoke.
Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.