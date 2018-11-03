April 8, 1941-October 30, 2018
MARION, Iowa — Patsy “Pat” Lou Johnson, 77, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. In agreement with Pat's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 211 Walnut Street, in Muscatine, Iowa. A private family committal service will take place at a later date at Lettsville Cemetery in Letts, Iowa.
Pat was born April 8, 1941, one of 12 children to Forrest and Erma (Wilson) Clayton in Wapello. Pat was a homemaker and enjoyed babysitting for many years. She worked at HON for ten years and retired as a cook.
Pat was known as “Mom” or “Grandma Pat” to many children in her neighborhood. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her three children, Vivian Johnson (Grant “Jay” Long) and William “Bill” Johnson, both of Marion, and Sara (Jamie) Carmichael of Muscatine; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Andrews, Brandon Hazelwood, Christina Thomas, Cody Carmichael, Tony Saul, Jade Arnold, Tiphani Carmichael, and Cheyenne Arnold; 12 great-grandchildren, Montanna Hazelwood, Emily Andrews, Brittani Hazelwood, Kayden Hazelwood, Carter Hazelwood, Jayden Thomas, Jett Rosenkild, Greyson Thomas, Dominic Cruz, Joshua Cruz, Rowan Carmichael, and Freya Nye; and two sisters, Minnie Layman of Wapello and Shirley Phillips of East Moline, Illinois.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and nine siblings, Martha Clayton, Forrestine Clayton, Doris Basan, Elaine Fry, Lola Evans, Nancy Perkins, Bud Clayton, John Clayton, and Duke Clayton.
Please share a memory of Pat at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
