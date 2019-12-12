November 27, 1934-December 10, 2019
MUSCATINE - Patty D. Mullen, 85, of Muscatine passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Premier Estates.
Cremation rites are being accorded. A time of remembrance will be held at a later date. Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Patty's family and arrangements.
She was born Nov. 27, 1934, in Columbus Junction, Iowa, the daughter of James Ira and Maggie May Tisor Manley. She married Floyd P. Vance and they later divorced. She married Clell F. "Shorty" Cooper and he later passed away. She married Louran Mullen on Dec. 30, 2001, in Muscatine. He passed away Nov. 13, 2016.
You have free articles remaining.
Patty was retired from Kraft Heinz.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory includes her son, David (Judith) Vance of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Diana (David) Wilson of Port Charlotte, Fla.; three grandchildren, Nickolas A. (Lyn) Wilson of Parma, Ohio, and Brittany M. Vance and Bryan Vance, both of San Antonio; one great- granddaughter, Lillian Wilson of Parma; several nieces and nephews; three stepdaughters; one stepson; and several step-grandchildren and step-great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; four brothers, Jack, Paul, Robert and Ralph Manley; and four sisters, Luella King, Pearl Dennis, Kathleen Mills and Betty Manley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.