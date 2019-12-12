{{featured_button_text}}
Patty D. Mullen

November 27, 1934-December 10, 2019

MUSCATINE - Patty D. Mullen, 85, of Muscatine passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Premier Estates.

Cremation rites are being accorded. A time of remembrance will be held at a later date. Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Patty's family and arrangements.

She was born Nov. 27, 1934, in Columbus Junction, Iowa, the daughter of James Ira and Maggie May Tisor Manley. She married Floyd P. Vance and they later divorced. She married Clell F. "Shorty" Cooper and he later passed away. She married Louran Mullen on Dec. 30, 2001, in Muscatine. He passed away Nov. 13, 2016.

Patty was retired from Kraft Heinz.

Those left to honor and cherish her memory includes her son, David (Judith) Vance of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Diana (David) Wilson of Port Charlotte, Fla.; three grandchildren, Nickolas A. (Lyn) Wilson of Parma, Ohio, and Brittany M. Vance and Bryan Vance, both of San Antonio; one great- granddaughter, Lillian Wilson of Parma; several nieces and nephews; three stepdaughters; one stepson; and several step-grandchildren and step-great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; four brothers, Jack, Paul, Robert and Ralph Manley; and four sisters, Luella King, Pearl Dennis, Kathleen Mills and Betty Manley.

