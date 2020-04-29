× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 24, 1950-April 25, 2020

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Paul A. Wieskamp, 69, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private family graveside service is being held. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family or the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Paul was born on May 24, 1950, in Muscatine, the son of Edward and Marcella Schaapveld Wieskamp. He married Jane Sloan on December 30, 1977, in Muscatine.

Paul graduated from Hayes Catholic High School in 1968. He served in the United States Air Force from 1969-1973 at Luke Air Force Base. Paul was retired. He previously worked at Occidental Chemical as a lab technician. Paul also worked as a real estate agent for Ruhl & Ruhl.

Paul enjoyed fishing with his brothers, cooking, woodworking, and he loved spending time with his grandsons playing games. Also, he loved taking vacations with his wife.