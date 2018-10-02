March 3, 1933-September 30, 2018
MUSCATINE — Paul E. Brewer Sr., 85, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, September 30, 2018, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Josh Frieden will officiate. A time of food and fellowship will be held at the Faith Chapel Church following the service. Private burial will take place in Cottonwood Cemetery, Wayland, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Faith Chapel Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Paul was born on March 3, 1933, in Iowa City, the son of Roy and Joy Ayers Brewer. He married Betty Alliman on February 1, 1954, in Aledo, Illinois.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran having serviced from 1950 to 1954 on the USS Pickaway in Guam.
He was a Hobart troubleshooter from 1955 until 1959. He was a fireman for the Muscatine Fire Department from 1960 until 1973. He owned and operated B&M Service from 1974 until 1999, where he received the Bryant Dealer of the year in 1985. He was elected to serve as Muscatine City Councilman from 1981 until 1983 and again from 1989 until 1991.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 27, the V.F.W. Post 1565, and the Faith Chapel Church. He loved his church and enjoyed camping. He served as chaplain for Good Sam's State Chapter and the Pearl City Chapter. He was eagerly awaiting the arrival of a future great-great-grandson, Asher Dyer, in November.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Betty Brewer of Muscatine; his children, Sue and Mike Pasterkiewicz of San Diego, California, Paula and David Wright and Roy and Penny Brewer, all of Muscatine, Paul "P.J." and Angela Brewer of Irvine, California, and Jolene and Reverend Michael McAfee of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his grandchildren, Christopher Wright and partner, Holly Palmer, Emily and Mark Kelting, Renae and Henry Yahn, Jessica Pasterkiewicz and partner, John Solis, Nicholas and April Dieckman, Katrina and Josh Kerr, Reverend Matthew and Molly McAfee, Morgan McAfee, and Angel Wu; his great-grandchildren, Phoenix Wright and partner, Corey Dyer, Ethan Dieckman, Noah Yahn, Beau Dieckman, Abigail Yahn, Hannah Kelting, Connor Kelting, Rosalei Dieckman, Emma Solis, Hunter Kerr, Malachi Kerr, Lucy McAfee, and Luke Husman; one brother, James Brewer and wife, Beverly; three sisters, Judine Brockert and husband, David, Phyllis Colberg, and Elnora Arp, all of Muscatine; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one great-granddaughter, Sadie Kerr; and three brothers, Robert, Virgil and Donald Brewer.
