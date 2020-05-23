× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 5, 1943-May 21, 2020

MUSCATINE — Paul J. Stamler Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, at home after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, with his wife and family by his side.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Bill Stamler Scholarship Fund at Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado Street, Muscatine, Iowa, 52761. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneral home.com.

Paul was born December 5, 1943, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Paul and Connie Stamler. After graduating from Muscatine High School, he went on to graduate from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He married Janetta Bonyton July 7, 1963. Paul started his career with Central Soya in Muscatine and then joined Continental Grain in Chicago. After a short time he bought a seat on the Chicago Board of Trade and continued to be a commodity speculator until he retired in 1985 and returned to Muscatine to follow his passion of farming.