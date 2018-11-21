August 21, 1947-November 19, 2018
MUSCATINE — Paula Poole, 71, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018, at Premier Estates.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Vicar Liz Koerner of Zion Lutheran Church will officiate. Casket bearers will be Chad Martz, Lance Kneese, Greg Hammond, McKellen Bloomhuff, Michael Anderson, and Drake Bloomhuff. Honorary bearers will be Xander Martz, Isabelle Bloomhuff, and Hannah Bloomhuff. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 until 1 p.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Tracy Martz. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Paula was born on August 21, 1947, in Keokuk, the daughter of William and Pauline Rose Haskins. She married Dennis Poole on June 10, 1977, at the Sweetland United Methodist Church in Muscatine.
She was a cosmetologist for 43 years, retiring from Regis Salon in 1995. She had also worked with her granddaughter at Salon Fusion. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and family.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Dennis Poole of Muscatine; two sons, Troy Bloomhuff and wife, Tonya, of Coal Valley, Illinois, and Todd Bloomhuff and wife, Elaysa, of Reno, Nevada; one daughter, Tracy Martz and husband, John, of Muscatine; one daughter-in-law, Tiffany Bloomhuff of Nevada; seven grandchildren, Chad and Chelsea Martz, Drake, Kylee, McKellen, Isabelle, and Hannah Bloomhuff; many step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, Xander and Harper Martz and Anthony Bloomhuff; two brothers, John Haskins and Mike Haskins, both of Muscatine; one sister, Sue Hammond and husband, Jim, of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bill and Jerry Haskins; and her mother-in-law, Margaret Bloomhuff.
