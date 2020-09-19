Peggy Lynn Akers

Peg is survived by her husband, Dave of Nichols; two children, son, Brian (Laura) Akers of Lone Tree and their children, Kyler, Jordan and Nicole; and daughter, Bonnie (Eric) Van Ellen of Pleasantville and their children, Brooke and Allison; mother, Pat Fridley; brother, Mike (Chris) Fridley; sister, Lorrie (Don) Lampe, all of Muscatine; and sister-in-law, Sandy Fridley of Nichols.