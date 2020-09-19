 Skip to main content
Peggy Lynn Akers
Peggy Lynn Akers

October 27, 1950- September 9, 2020

NICHOLS, Iowa — Peggy Lynn Akers, 69, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

No public services are planned. Peg Akers memorial fund has been established.

Peg is survived by her husband, Dave of Nichols; two children, son, Brian (Laura) Akers of Lone Tree and their children, Kyler, Jordan and Nicole; and daughter, Bonnie (Eric) Van Ellen of Pleasantville and their children, Brooke and Allison; mother, Pat Fridley; brother, Mike (Chris) Fridley; sister, Lorrie (Don) Lampe, all of Muscatine; and sister-in-law, Sandy Fridley of Nichols.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Dan.

