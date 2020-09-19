October 27, 1950- September 9, 2020
NICHOLS, Iowa — Peggy Lynn Akers, 69, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
No public services are planned. Peg Akers memorial fund has been established.
Peg is survived by her husband, Dave of Nichols; two children, son, Brian (Laura) Akers of Lone Tree and their children, Kyler, Jordan and Nicole; and daughter, Bonnie (Eric) Van Ellen of Pleasantville and their children, Brooke and Allison; mother, Pat Fridley; brother, Mike (Chris) Fridley; sister, Lorrie (Don) Lampe, all of Muscatine; and sister-in-law, Sandy Fridley of Nichols.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Dan.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.