January 28, 1943-July 21, 2020
NEW BOSTON — Peggy Phillips, 77, of New Boston, Illinois, was surrounded by family as she passed away at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at New Boston Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, all social distancing guidelines will be observed. Memorials may be left for American Cancer Society. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, Illinois, is handling arrangements.
Frances Marie “Peggy” was born January 28, 1943, in Aledo, the daughter of Ray and Bernice Hollins Carver. In 1960, she married Wesley “Bud” Long Jr. and together they raised three children before his death in 1993. She later married David Needham then Vern Miller; both preceded her in death. On December 5, 2015, she married Robert Phillips. Peggy was a beautician for many years. She also ran Peggy & Bernice's Flower and Garden for several years. Peggy was a semi driver with Vern. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, fishing, traveling and loved her schnauzers, Sassy, Tootie and Daisy. Peggy will be remembered for her beautiful flowers and her adventurous spirit.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bob Phillips; children, Brian (Stella) Long, Julie (Mark) Bacon and Paul (Trisha) Long; grandchildren, Heather (Stephen) McDade, Scott Long, Matt Long, Allicia (Damion) Shannon, Alex Bueno, Justin (Jacquie) Long, Ginger (Tyler) West, Jenny (Corey) Hardin and Jillian (Sheldon) DeFrieze; 19 (with 1 lovingly expected) great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great- grandchildren; brothers, Ralph (Laura) Carver and Wendell (Diane) Carver; as well as Bob's family, Steve (Carrie) Phillips and Scott (Andrea) Phillips and their children, Isaiah and Autumn and Dawn (Bruce) Buri.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three husbands.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.
