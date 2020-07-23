Peggy Phillips

Frances Marie “Peggy” was born January 28, 1943, in Aledo, the daughter of Ray and Bernice Hollins Carver. In 1960, she married Wesley “Bud” Long Jr. and together they raised three children before his death in 1993. She later married David Needham then Vern Miller; both preceded her in death. On December 5, 2015, she married Robert Phillips. Peggy was a beautician for many years. She also ran Peggy & Bernice's Flower and Garden for several years. Peggy was a semi driver with Vern. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, fishing, traveling and loved her schnauzers, Sassy, Tootie and Daisy. Peggy will be remembered for her beautiful flowers and her adventurous spirit.