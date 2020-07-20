Pending
0 entries

Pending

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chantz J. Stevens, 19, of Wilton, Iowa, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

Sally S. Peirce, 74, of Wilton, Iowa, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News