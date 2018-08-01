Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Geraldine Kaalberg, 89, of West Liberty, Iowa, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty. Arrangements: Henderson Barker funeral home, West Liberty.

Jessie Stewart, 100, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at the home of her granddaughter in Woodstock, Illinois. Arrangements: Henderson Barker funeral home, West Liberty.

Tags

Load comments