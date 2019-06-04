Penny Burger

January 28, 1961-May 31, 2019
MUSCATINE - Penny Sue Burger passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 28, 1961, to Wayne and Phyllis Burger. Penny was a loving and dedicated mother to her two sons. A graduate of the University of Iowa, she lived out her passion for teaching at Central Middle School in Muscatine, Iowa. Penny loved her students and dedicated her life to helping others. Even in death, she donated her corneas to give sight to others.
She is survived by her sons, Nicholas Gordy (fiancé Caty Bishop) of Des Moines, and Jake Gordy of Iowa City; parents, Wayne and Phyllis Burger of Des Moines; brothers, Steve (Marti) Burger of Chicago, and Ken Burger of Sarasota, Florida; sister, Peggy (Steve) Klinefelter of Norwalk, Iowa; and 10 nieces and nephews, all whose lives were touched in a positive and loving way by Penny.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Waveland Clubhouse with internment at Glendale Cemetery, in Des Moines, Iowa. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.