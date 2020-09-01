November 16, 1965-August 27, 2020
WILTON — Penny Jean (Wood) Kirschbaum, 54, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away on August 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals with family by her side playing her favorite Bon Jovi song — “Have a Nice Day”.
A celebration of life will be held on September 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. at their residence in Wilton, 502 Wild Indigo Circle. Burial will be held at Bingham Township Cemetery in Woden, Iowa, at a later date.
Penny Jean Wood was born on November 16, 1965, to Roger and Pat (Fischer) Wood at the Britt Memorial Hospital. She grew up in Woden as an only child until she was blessed with her brother, Jon, 13 years later. She graduated from Woden-Crystal Lake High School in 1983, and completed her bachelor's degree in finance from Buena Vista University in Marshalltown, IA.
During her younger years, she traveled home to spend time with Dave and attended the infamous “Crash-Baum Clash” parties before the two married on May 9, 1987, at the United Methodist Church in Forest City. The two made their home in Marshalltown where they started their family.
The Kirschbaums moved to Wilton, Iowa, in 1997. Penny stayed at home raising her daughters, Chelsie and Rachel, until starting work at Wathan Chiropractic. In 2014, Penny began work as the office administrator at the Wilton Retirement Community.
Penny enjoyed the simple things in life — time with family and friends, anything involving Jon Bon Jovi, and Diet Coke. She loved trips to northern Iowa, the Lake of the Ozarks, themed costume parties on the beach during Caribbean vacations, Hawkeye tailgating, and managing and working on Cozy Corner Campground.
Penny is survived by her husband, Dave; daughters, Chelsie and Rachel (Matt Kloppenborg); parents, Roger and Pat Wood; and brother Jon, (Jeana) Wood.
Condolences at Bentleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.