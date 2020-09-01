× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 16, 1965-August 27, 2020

WILTON — Penny Jean (Wood) Kirschbaum, 54, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away on August 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals with family by her side playing her favorite Bon Jovi song — “Have a Nice Day”.

A celebration of life will be held on September 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. at their residence in Wilton, 502 Wild Indigo Circle. Burial will be held at Bingham Township Cemetery in Woden, Iowa, at a later date.

Penny Jean Wood was born on November 16, 1965, to Roger and Pat (Fischer) Wood at the Britt Memorial Hospital. She grew up in Woden as an only child until she was blessed with her brother, Jon, 13 years later. She graduated from Woden-Crystal Lake High School in 1983, and completed her bachelor's degree in finance from Buena Vista University in Marshalltown, IA.

During her younger years, she traveled home to spend time with Dave and attended the infamous “Crash-Baum Clash” parties before the two married on May 9, 1987, at the United Methodist Church in Forest City. The two made their home in Marshalltown where they started their family.