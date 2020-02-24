MUSCATINE — Peter Allinger, 83, of Muscatine, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Premier Estates in Muscatine. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Community Room. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or St. Jude's Children's Hospital in memory of Peter. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.