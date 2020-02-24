September 22, 1936- February 22, 2020
MUSCATINE — Peter Allinger, 83, of Muscatine, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Premier Estates in Muscatine. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Community Room. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or St. Jude's Children's Hospital in memory of Peter. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Peter Allinger was born on September 22, 1936, in Germany, the son of Conrad and Susanne (Jost) Allinger. On September 22, 1969, Peter was united in marriage to Ruth Streich in Rock Island, Illinois. Peter worked for Thomas and Betts – All Tool and Die, then Case, in Bettendorf, then Swan Engineering in Bettendorf and retired from NyPro IA in Mt. Pleasant as a tool and die maker. He was a member of the International German Organization, DANK. Peter enjoyed traveling, taking long walks, remodeling his VW, snow skiing and riding his motorcycle. He was very handy and could do anything, including building his house with his wife, Ruth.
Peter will be deeply missed by his wife, Ruth of Muscatine; adopted daughter Laurie (Ron) Ross of Muscatine; sisters, Erika Wetzold of Bad-Lausick, Germany, Susann Zimmerman of Taura, Germany and Annemarie Pechstein of Burgstadt, Germany; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Conrad, Jr., Heinrich and JoHann Allinger; two sisters, Katarina (Heinz) Kaiser and Elisabet Waller, brothers-in-law, Erhand Pechstein, Heinz Wetzold and Horst Zimmerman.
