December 16, 2018
MUSCATINE — Philip Kaiyalethe, 62, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Dan Schoepf will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the funeral home.
