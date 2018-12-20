April 5, 1956-December 16, 2018
MUSCATINE — Philip Kaiyalethe, 62, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Dr. K.K. John and Reverend Dan Schoepf will officiate. Casket bearers will be David Kaiyalethe, Joey Kaiyalethe, Josh Thoyakulathu, Santhosh Abraham, Daniel Kaiyalethe, George Cheruvathoor, Ajit Abraham and John Varghese. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Philip was born on April 5, 1956, in Madras, India, the son of Kuruvilla Kaiyalethe and Rachel Yohannan. He married Mercy Surya Johnson on August 16, 1989, in Muscatine, Iowa. She preceded him in death on May 26, 2014.
He worked for HON Company and was a member of Calvary Church. He was a talented guitarist and was involved with musical groups at church. While Mercy was alive they did mission work together and volunteered with many community services and entertained residents at the local nursing homes.
Those left to honor his memory include his siblings, John Kaiyalethe and wife, Tammy, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mary Abraham and husband, Abraham, of Dallas, Texas, Daniel Kaiyalethe and wife Maureen, of St. Paul, Minnesota, Ann George and husband, Dr. Sam George, of McKinney, Texas, Grace Davis and husband, James, of New York, New York, and Lilly George and husband, George, of Minneapolis; several nieces and nephews; Mercy’s family, Valsa and husband, Dr. Thomas Varghese, and Rani Thomas; and Mercy’s nieces and nephews.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and one brother, Joy Kaiyalethe.
