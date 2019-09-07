October 22, 1960-September 3, 2019
PENNSYLVANIA - Phillip Lough Sr. of Pennsylvania passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 3, 2019.
Phillip was born October 22, 1960, the son of James and Belle Rose Lough in Iowa City.
He was a lifelong truck driver for various companies. He was a great man and was loved and will be missed by many. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle and was an avid 49ers fan.
Left to honor his memory are his mother, Belle Rose Lough of Muscatine; his fiance' Rose of Pennsylvania and her sons, Jeffrey and Dallas; his son, Phillip Jr. of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Tameka and Dakota; his brothers, Bruce (Susan) Lough of Letts, James Jr. (Tina) Lough of Muscatine, and Kyle (Wendy) Lough of Fredonia; his sisters Sandra (Mark) Weiderholt of Lancaster, Wis., and Elizabeth and significant other, Rory, and Sherry Peterson and her significant other, Bryan, of Muscatine.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
