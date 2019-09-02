February 4, 1937-August 26, 2019
MUSCATINE — Phyllis E. Gordy, 82, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at her home. A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at her home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Phyllis' name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Phyllis' family and the arrangements.
Phyllis Elaine Newton was born on February 4, 1937, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Chet and Dorothy (Hill) Newton. On August 17, 1952, Phyllis was united in marriage to John Wayne Gordy at the United Brethren Church in Muscatine. Phyllis retired from H.J. Heinz after several years in the lab/quality control department. She enjoyed gardening, especially her rose garden, working around the yard, fishing and playing bingo and card games with her family. Phyllis also loved the holidays and family gatherings. She was a mother to all and her home a gathering place for many.
Phyllis will be deeply missed by her seven children, Sharon Gordy, Terry (Mike) Blaesing, Julie Gordy, Brenda Gordy, Kelly Gordy, John C. Gordy and Shelly Brus all of Muscatine; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings. Steve (Karen) Newton of East Moline, Betty Rhodes of Coal Valley, Patty (Dave) Weeks of Silvis and Larry Newton of the Quad Cities.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2010; daughter, Mary Gordy; granddaughter, Jody Smith and brother, Roland Newton.
