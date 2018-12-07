February 25, 1930-December 5, 2018
WALCOTT, Iowa — Phyllis E. Kappeler, 88, of Walcott, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at the Kahl Home in Davenport.
Phyllis was born in Muscatine County, Iowa, on February 25, 1930, to Earl and Amanda (Klindt) Kraklio Sr.
She graduated from Wilton High School in 1948. Phyllis married William Kappeler on November 13, 1948, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on August 23, 1989. They farmed in Scott and Cedar counties. She later worked for the Durant Schools and Doty Insurance.
She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Durant, and a former member of OES, Wilton. She loved going to McDonald's and Durant and Wilton sporting events, attending nearly all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events. Her life revolved around her son, Kevin.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018, from 3-7 p.m. at Idle Hour Lanes in Durant.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant.
Private family visitation will be held with burial at the Durant Cemetery.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Linda Guyer and Karen Barrett, Durant; sons, Kevin, Walcott, and Keith (Amy), Stockton; son-in-law, Rafiel Martinez, Los Angeles; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Paustian, Deloras Ruplinger and Sharon (Jim) Grunder; and brothers, Kenneth and Gary (Kaye) Kraklio.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Nancy; grandson, Jason Guyer; sisters, Eleanor Moeller, Jacqueline Telsrow, Patricia Kraklio and Marion Kappeler; and brothers, Darius and Earl Kraklio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or the Durant Cemetery in her memory.
Arrangements by Bentley Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.