December 25, 1931-June 29, 2019
MUSCATINE — Phyllis Edgington, 87, passed peacefully on June 29, 2019, at Lutheran Homes.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2902 Lucas St., Muscatine. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Muscatine Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the Church in Phyllis's name. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Phyllis' family and the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Phyllis was a Christmas baby, born December 25, 1931. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1950. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Richard Campbell. In 1973, she became “second mom” to niece Julie Ann Proffitt after the passing of Julie's parents. Sadly, Dick passed away in 1974; in 1976, she married Carl Edgington, and that union lasted until his death in 2002. Phyllis never hesitated to tell others how lucky she was to have had two wonderful, loving husbands.
Phyllis enjoyed country music, crafting and was a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was devoted to her many church callings.
Phyllis is lovingly remembered by sons, Mark (Diane) Campbell of Muscatine and Greg (Tina) Campbell of West Liberty; grandchildren, Matt Campbell, Trisha Phillips (Bill Saillant), Rene (Phil) Gestalt, Kylee (Nate) Hayes, Tyler Campbell, Collin Campbell, Jenna Dietrich, Brittany (Blake) Bonnicksen, Meegan (Anthony) Rios, and Mitchell Robinson; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Dugger of Auburn, Ill.; sister-in-law, Janet of Manitowac, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Sherri Campbell MacGowan; several nieces and nephews; and long-time special friends, Myrna Slack and Jean Hulen.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Queenie Proffitt; both husbands; son, Rick Campbell; and brothers, Schuyler (Skeeter), Lawrence (Baldy), Ralph, and J.R. Proffitt.
